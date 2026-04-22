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Photos: President Alar Karis on a visit to Greece

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Alar Karis on a visit to Greece, April 2026.
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President Alar Karis is on an official visit to Greece through Wednesday evening.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the partnership and cooperation between Estonia and Greece, discuss continued support for Ukraine and the isolation of Russia on the international stage and examine the impact on Europe of developments in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens' Syntagma Square, which commemorates Greek soldiers killed in various battles.

Estonia's head of state met with President Konstantinos Tassoulas, Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis and Education and Religious Affairs Minister Sofia Zacharaki.

In addition, President Alar Karis visited the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) where Director-General Juhan Lepassaar provided an overview of preventing, identifying and resolving information security problems in member states.

Karis also met with the local church community and local Estonians.

On Wednesday, Presidents Alar Karis and President Konstantinos Tassoulas will open the Delphi Economic Forum, which brings together policymakers, entrepreneurs and opinion leaders from across Europe to discuss the future of the economy, security and societies. In his speech, Karis will focus on strengthening Europe's competitiveness, emphasizing the importance of a people-centered economy, education, innovation and cooperation in shaping Europe's future.

On the sidelines of the forum, the head of state will meet with Albert II, Prince of Monaco to discuss opportunities for strengthening cooperation between the two countries and support for Ukraine.

Karis will return to Estonia late Wednesday evening.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

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