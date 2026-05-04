Gallery: Estonia's Vanilla Ninja off to Eurovision showdown in Vienna

Vanilla Ninja is heading to Vienna for Eurovision 2026, where the band will represent Estonia on one of Europe's biggest stages with "Too Epic to Be True."

Earning their ticket to represent Estonia by winning Eesti Laul in February, Piret Järvis, Lenna Kuurmaa and Kerli Kivilaan will perform a reworked, rockier version of the song in the first semifinal on May 12.

Estonia enters the contest with recent momentum after Tommy Cash finished third overall at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, with his viral hit "Espresso Macchiato."

Vanilla Ninja will join more than a dozen acts in the first semifinal, including Finland, Sweden and Lithuania.

Vanilla Ninja in this year's Eesti Laul final. February 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The second semifinal follows on May 14, with the grand final set for May 16 at Wien Stadthalle.

In all, semifinalists from 30 countries will compete on May 12 and 14 for spots in the final alongside host nation Austria and the "Big Five": France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Vienna is hosting Eurovision for the third time.

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