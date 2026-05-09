Estonia's border city hangs Putin 'war criminal' banner to combat May 9 propaganda

Posters, screens, flags and other displays were visible on both sides of the Narva River Saturday.

The river marks the Estonian-Russian border, and May 9 carries different significance on either side: For Estonians, it is Europe Day, while in Russia the date is marked as Victory Day.

Narva Museum earlier in the week announced plans to again display a banner featuring Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, and this has gone ahead.

Across the river in the Russian Federation, authorities in Ivangorod have again set up a screen facing the Estonian bank of the Narva River. This screen will be broadcasting this year's stripped-down parade in Red Square.

Narva is also hosting its own Europe Day concert in Narva city center Saturday, to be attended by Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

The Narva Museum has displayed similar banners annually since 2023; last year's version portrayed both Adolf Hitler and Putin as war criminals. Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova noted the display is intended to highlight Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, and carries special symbolic importance in the border city of Narva.

May 9 saw the unfurling of the Putin as war criminal banner again, while a propaganda concert featuring a screen pointed across the river is taking place in Ivangorod. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

May 9 saw the unfurling of the Putin as war criminal banner again, while a propaganda concert featuring a screen pointed across the river is taking place in Ivangorod. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Ahead of Saturday, the museum hosted sevral events focused on war, memory, and culture.

Meanwhile, in Tallinn, Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) will host EU embassies, organizations, youth activities, and live performances throughout the day.

Europe Day activities for schools in Tartu, Pärnu and Võru as well as in Tallinn and Narva started earlier in the week.

Europe Day marks the 1950 Schuman Declaration, which laid the foundations for what is now the EU.

Russia treats May 9 as the anniversary of the end of World War II. Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) said the current event represents a propaganda operation targeting Narva residents, given the positioning of the giant screen.

Due to material losses in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and fears over a potential drone strike on Moscow or other Russian cities by Ukrainian drones, this year's Victory Day parade is a scaled-down version of what has taken place in previous years.

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