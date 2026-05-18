Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

The U.S. State Department agency responsible for embassy buildings has unveiled architectural firm renderings of the future U.S. Embassy building, which will rise in Tallinn's Uue Maailm neighborhood near the so-called Superministry.

The building's architectural design was created by U.S. firm Mark Cavagnero Associates. Under the current plan, the complex is scheduled for completion in 2031.

Last August, Tallinn city government approved the detailed plan for the property at Suur-Ameerika tänav 3 and Väike-Ameerika tänav 4, granting construction rights for the development of the United States embassy complex.

The 1.75-hectare site, owned by the United States, is located in Tallinn's Uue Maailm neighborhood on the former Children's Stadium plot next to the joint government office complex. The future embassy compound will consist of one building up to nine stories tall and up to six two-story buildings.

The central main building is planned for the middle of the property, as far as possible from surrounding streets and existing buildings.

Lower auxiliary buildings will be located along the edges of the site. Unlike the embassy's current location on Kentmanni tänav, the planned solution will allow security requirements to be implemented entirely within the property's boundaries. As a result, there will be no need to permanently restrict traffic on surrounding streets.

During the detailed planning process, the City of Tallinn and the United States agreed that the U.S. would undertake the construction of public-use infrastructure worth €1.2 million in the area bordering Väike-Ameerika tänav. The city will build public access roads and public green spaces there and, if necessary, reconstruct the existing sidewalk together with stormwater drainage and compliant street lighting.

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