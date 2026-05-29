Gallery: Upcycled piano at Ida-Viru bus stop marks town's 600-year history

A bus stop in Iisaku has taken on a new tune this summer, featuring an upcycled piano decorated by local children to mark 600 years of town history.

The upright Riga piano, donated to the school by local residents, was decorated by students under the guidance of art teachers at Iisaku Art School, featuring images inspired by local landmarks, wildlife and famous figures connected to the town.

Art teacher Kaja Tina said the idea is rooted in both local pride and continuity after an earlier piano installation lasted two years.

"The previous piano was dedicated to our school's 35th anniversary," Tina said.

Looking up what other milestones were coming up, they realized this year marks exactly 600 years since Iisaku was first mentioned in written records.

"We wanted to highlight people who have contributed to our culture and helped put Iisaku on the map," she said, adding that they may need to paint more pianos to fit them all.

'There's always someone playing'

Students said they enjoyed taking part in the project.

"It was mostly the teacher's idea; we just helped," admitted Eeva.

"We drew what you see most in Iisaku, like stork nests," added Mirtel.

"I loved painting the flying squirrels on the lid," said Meribel. "They were very easy to do."

Iisaku's bus stop piano has become a bit of a local attraction, if the past two years were anything to go by.

"Driving by here in the summer, you can always see and hear someone playing here," said Iisaku Art School director Pille Nagel, adding that many videos of it have also made their way to social media.

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