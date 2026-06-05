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Gallery: Historic Estonian flag smuggled out in 1944 returns from Australia

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Historic 1944 Estonian flag presented to the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Flag Day after being returned from Australia this spring. June 4, 2026.
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Hidden in Australia for decades, an Estonian presidential flag saved from Soviet forces in 1944 returned home and was handed over to the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) presented ERM with the flag on Thursday, June 4, when Estonia celebrates Flag Day.

The flag was rescued around September 21, 1944, where it had flown in front of Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn for a few days during the interim government of acting prime minister Otto Tief.

As Soviet forces closed in on Tallinn, 14-year-old scout Eugen Vilder and an Estonian soldier retrieved it from the flagpole in front of the presidential palace, sparing it from falling into the hands of occupying Soviet forces.

The flag was cut in two, and joined by his mother and sister, Vilder fled the capital with his part of the flag wrapped around his body under his clothes.

It later reached Australia via Germany in 1949, and remained with Vilder until his death in 2021. His heirs discovered the flag at his Australia home last summer, prompting its return to Estonia.

The handover of the 1944 presidential flag took place at the Sydney Estonian House in March, where the Tsahkna accepted it on Estonia's behalf during a visit to Australia.

The historic Estonian flag from 1944 was presented to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the Sydney Estonian House on Tuesday. March 10, 2026- Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

"The blue, black and white flag is not merely a symbol of our state, but also a reminder of our people's long struggle for freedom and the twists and turns of our history," the foreign minister said, presenting the flag to ERM on Thursday.

He said the flag's survival tells a story of courage and resilience and reflects the risks ordinary Estonians took to preserve symbols of independence even in wartime.

'Remarkable' diaspora symbol

"In today's turbulent world, we need the same courage and determination shown by the young men who saved that flag," Tsahkna added.

He also highlighted the significant role of the Estonian diaspora community in Australia in preserving Estonian identity abroad, including through decades of exile and occupation.

"The flag of the President of the Republic that Eugen Vilder kept hidden is one of the most remarkable symbols of Estonianness in Australia," the foreign minister said.

The 1944 flag now joins several other historical flags housed at the Estonian National Museum, including the original blue, black and white tricolor consecrated as the fraternity flag of the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS) in 1884.

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