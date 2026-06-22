Historically significant 'Hill of the 7th' restored in Setomaa

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Lõunalaager (South Camp) near Petseri, a key summer training site for Estonia's prewar military. Its landmark, Seitsmemägi, has now been restored.

One hundred years ago, Lõunalaager (South Camp), the Estonian military's summer training camp at the time, was established on hilly terrain near the town of Petseri. The camp consisted of around 25 buildings and provided training to thousands of Estonian men. During the Soviet occupation, both the camp and Seitsmemägi (Hill of the 7th) were destroyed.

On Sunday, exactly 100 years after Lõunalaager was founded, the restored Seitsmemägi was officially reopened.

"I think it is very important to restore such a proud landmark, one that symbolizes one of the summer camps used by the Estonian military during the First Republic where thousands upon thousands of men from southeastern Estonia received summer training to defend their country," said Toomas Valk, who led the restoration of Seitsmemägi.

Just a year and a half ago, the area was still covered by dense forest. But with the help of volunteers, members of the Estonian Defense League and U.S. allies stationed in southern Estonia, the historic view was restored and a large number seven made of white stones was rebuilt. Visitors were also invited to contribute a white stone in memory of their ancestors.

"Many times when I came here, I saw people arriving — grandfathers with their children and grandchildren — taking stones out of their car trunks and carrying them up the hill to place them in the seven," Valk said.

Madis, a resident of Võru, said his grandfather had been an officer in the 7th Infantry Regiment.

"They lived in Petseri and spent the summers here at Lõunalaager, I believe," he said.

"When I was young, there was already a Russian tank regiment here. I had no idea these beautiful hills existed, or this spring. So discovering it now, in independent Estonia, has been a surprise," said Vassili, a resident of Pärnu.

The area around Seitsmemägi also features a heritage hiking trail and a campfire site, as well as forests known for excellent mushroom and berry picking.

Seitsmemägi (Hill of the 7th) in 1929. Source: ERM/Johannes Mikk/Muis.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!