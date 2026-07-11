WATCH LIVE: Estonia meets Ireland in European Amateur Team golf championship final

Estonia is to face Ireland in the European Amateur Team Championship final today, and ERR News is live-linking events.

The final, the first time Estonia has appeared, takes place at the Estonian Golf & Country Club in Jõelähtme, near Tallinn.

Estonia made the final after a 4-1 victory over France in Friday's semifinal. In the foursomes, Kevin Christopher Jegers and Markus Varjun, and Mattias Varjun and Ralf Johan Kivi earned wins for Estonia, while Richard Teder and Mattias Varjun sealed the final berth in the singles.

Ireland meanwhile reached the final with a hard-fought 4–3 victory over Italy.

The European Amateur Team Championship is being held for the 43rd time this year, with Europe's top 16 national teams competing in the first division. This is the 21st time Estonia has competed, but as noted, the first time the team has made the final. A fourth-place finish attained in 2024 was the best result up to now.

The rounds are being carried by ETV2 and ERR's Sport portal from 12:30 p.m. Estonian time, or you can watch the live coverage (with Estonian commentary) by clicking on the video player up top.

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