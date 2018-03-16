Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

news

At an Eolane manufacturing plant.
At an Eolane manufacturing plant. Source: (Eolane)
The Estonian branch of French electronics group Eolane is gearing up for relocation into a new plant building in eastern Tallinn where approximately 300 new jobs are to be created in the next few years, the Baltic News Service reported on Friday.

Manufacturing operations and all 500 staff of the existing manufacturing plant are to move onto the new premises by the end of this year, the company said on Friday. The new plant building will allow the manufacturer of special communications equipment, LED lights for the automotive industry and other electronics to increase output and exports.

"The new electronics plant was born out of the practical need to keep up with the pace of orders from the auto and telecom industries," Eolane Tallinn AS manager Antoine Yon said. "During the past three years our revenue more than doubled, we need a bigger plant and more people to be able to grow," he said.

Eolane Tallinn is the biggest subsidiary of the Eolane group. Its revenue of €68 million last year accounted for one-fifth of total group revenue.

The launch of the new plant will increase the floor area of the company's manufacturing facilities to 11,000 square meters in three stages, with the first stage of 6,700 square meters to be commissioned in the fall.

Investments by Eolane Tallinn in manufacturing equipment totaled over four million euros in 2016 and in 2017.

According to Yon, the company is recruiting people on the international job market.

"The amounts of simple work are getting smaller and smaller, we need multi-skilled people in the first place," he explained.

The new plant building of Eolane Tallinn at the address Peterburi Road 49b is being developed by property investor Capital Mill.

In addition to manufacturing operations, Eolane Tallinn offers prototyping services, support for test systems development, supply chain management, logistics and customs, and obsolescence management services.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

