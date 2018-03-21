Estonian exchange student dies in Utah, police rule out foul play

A 17-year-old Estonian exchange student was found dead in her host home in Midway, Utah on Sunday afternoon. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined, however local police have ruled out anything criminally suspicious.

The Wasatch County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 that a 17-year-old girl in Midway, a foreign exchange student from Estonia attending Wasatch High School, was discovered not breathing and unresponsive in her host home. When paramedics and law enforcement arrived, emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate her, the Wasatch Wave reported.

"We are waiting to hear from the Medical Examiner's Office as to the cause of death," said Chief Deputy Jared Rigby. "We've ruled out anything criminally suspicious and currently do not suspect anything related to a self-inflicted cause."

According to Rigby, detectives had already spoken with the girl's father in Estonia and were working with the family to make all the necessary arrangements.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help defray some of the costs involved in flying the deceased home to Estonia. As of press time on Tuesday, $11,200 of the $20,000 goal had already been raised.

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the ministry had been informed of the case.