LIVE at 8:35 p.m.: Press conference with US, Baltic presidents
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė are meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, after which the four heads of state will give a joint press conference, to be broadcast live by ERR News.
Topics to be discussed at the presidents' meeting on Tuesday include security and economic cooperation-related matters.
