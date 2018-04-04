Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

The Police and Border Guard (PPA) are to install retractable safety bollards on Toompea Street, near Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu in Tallinn.

"The plan is to install security bollards on the street in front of the building located at Toompea 1," said Aivar Ridamäe, director of the North Prefecture Guard Bureau.

According to the police official, the bollards are meant to physically block vehicular access to Toompea Hill if needed.

"A procurement is underway, and the bollards should be installed by the end of July," he said, noting that the state will allocate money to the PPA for their installation.

Last June, similar retractable bollards were installed on Rahukohtu Street near Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government. The electronically controlled bollards, which were installed to help keep unauthorized vehicles from driving on Rahukohtu Street, did not have any impact on existing traffic patterns.

The new safety bollards will remain in upright position 24 hours per day, to be retracted as needed to allow authorized vehicles to drive through.

Electronically controlled bollards were also installed on Viru Street by the City of Tallinn. Similar bollards are also in use by the U.S. Embassy on Kentmanni Street.