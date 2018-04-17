Suspect arrested in killing of 15-year-old woman in Kohtla-Järve

The Viru county court ordered the arrest of 18-year-old Artjom on Tuesday, who is a suspect in the killing of 15-year old Nastja in the night to Sunday, April 15. According to information available to ERR's Estonian news, Artjom is refusing to testify.

The court decided in favor of the Prosecutor's Office and said that the application to arrest the suspect is justified. The police had detained 18-year-old Artjom at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

According to head of the East police prefecture's investigative division, Rainet Juuse, the man is suspected of having murdered the woman.

Juuse told ERR on Tuesday that both the victim as well as the suspect are from Kohtla-Järve.

A passer-by informed the police at 8:38 a.m. on Sunday that there was the body of a woman in a courtyard on Kohtla-Järve's Pärna Street. The police confirmed later on Sunday that they are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old girl.