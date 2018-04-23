Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

The driver who injured two conscripts standing on the side of Tallinn-Pärnu Highway in Central Estonia in a hit-and-run on Saturday turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Two male conscripts performing a service duty were standing in a green area on the side of Tallinn-Pärnu Highway in the village of Vaimõisa in Rapla County when they were hit by an unidentified car traveling in the direction of Tallinn at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The driver fled the scene.

The two conscripts, both aged 20, were were seriously injured and transported to North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) for treatment.

Junior Detective Kristel Proos of the Rapla Police Department said that the driver of the Audi A6, a 21-year-old male, turned himself in and was arrested on Sunday evening.

A criminal investigation has been launched based on the article of the Penal Code addressing violations of traffic requirements or vehicle operating rules by the driver, and procedural acts are currently underway.

Police have urged anyone who saw the crash, have any information about it or who saw a gray Audi A6 traveling on Tallinn-Pärnu Highway on the afternoon of April 21 to call +372 514 0277 or email Proos at kristel.proos@politsei.ee.