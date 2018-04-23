news

Kaljulaid to IMF president: There is no going back from digital society

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and President Kersti Kaljulaid.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: IMF
Over the weekend, President Kersti Kaljulaid met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Washington, where the president provided her with an overview of the progress of the Estonian e-state, from its e-Tax system to the X-Road.

At their meeting, the Estonian head of state emphasized that the best champions for the digital state are the people themselves, and that all they need from the state is its support, according to a press release from the Office of the President.

Kaljulaid explained that the development of the e-state and a digital society in Estonia have always been directed by the people, and the state must only ensure their security.

"And once you start, there is no going back from a digital society," added the president.

Also discussed by the two leaders was the gender pay gap, which both Kaljulaid and Lagarde agreed requires increased public awareness, as well as the potential effects future work will have on societies in light of globalization.

While on a working visit to the U.S., Kaljulaid also participated in a World Bank and World Health Organization (WHO) conference, where she discussed Estonia's experiences with universal health insurance.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidgender pay gapwashingtonimfvisits abroaddigitalchristine lagarde


