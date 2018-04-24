Conscript injured during training exercise

A Kuperjanovi Infantry Battalion conscript was injured during a training exercise at the Central Training Ground of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) on Monday afternoon.

The conscript, who was extinguishing a fire that had started following a live fire exercise, was injured after what was most likely an unexploded 40mm grenade launcher round went off, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces said.

The conscript was quickly administered first aid on the spot, after which he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. His life is not in danger.

The military police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The conscript's parents have been notified, and the EDF wishes him a speedy recovery.