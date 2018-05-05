news

On the road today? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

News
Border guards performing checks at the Estonian-Latvian border in Ikla, Pärnu County. Image is illustrative
Border guards performing checks at the Estonian-Latvian border in Ikla, Pärnu County. Image is illustrative Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

Today Saturday as well as tomorrow Sunday the police and the Defence League will subject vehicles as well as drivers and passengers to intensified checks as part of the ongoing Siil exercise of the Defence Forces. Though the checks were announced earlier this week for the Keila area in Harju County and various areas in South Estonia, it is advisable to carry a valid personal identification document this weekend.

Altogether 50 checkpoints manned by more than 200 police officers and Defence League volunteers will be set up near Keila and in the different counties of South Estonia.

"Our aim is to carry out detailed checks of people's documents and vehicle documents alike, and to make sure that nobody is carrying forbidden or dangerous items," Cpt. Ottomar Virk of the police and Border Guard Board said on Wednesday. 

He added that in those cases where not all the people traveling in a vehicle are carrying identification, a longer wait may be required until the police can identify the person.

The checkpoints in the Keila area will be active from 8 p.m. on Friday until noon on Saturday, and the checkpoints in South Estonia from Friday evening until noon on Sunday.

Rehearsing the cooperation between police and Defence League is one of the goals of the Siil exercise.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

defence league
estonian defence forces
police and border guard board
siil 2018


