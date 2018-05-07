More tourists in March 2018 compared to last year

According to Statistics Estonia, 239,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed overnight in March 2018, 5 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The numbers of both domestic and foreign tourists increased.

133,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, 5 percent more than in March 2017. 92,000 of them, or 69 percent, came from Finland, Russia, and Latvia. Compared to March last year, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia and Russia increased by 10 and 39 percent, respectively, while the number of tourists from Finland decreased by 10 percent. The number of tourists from several European and Asian countries also increased.

72 percent of the foreign tourists stayed in hotels and other accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 8 percent stayed in the city of Pärnu, and 5 percent in Tartu. 6 percent of them stayed in hotels and other accommodation establishments in Ida-Viru County.

107,000 domestic tourists stayed overnight, which is 5 percent more than in March 2017. The number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 4 percent, which means that the duration of stay of domestic tourists has decreased somewhat. 63 percent of domestic tourists were traveling on holiday, and 23 percent were on a business trip. 27 percent of the domestic tourists stayed in hotels and other accommodation establishments in Harju County, 17 percent in Pärnu County, 14 percent in Tartu County, and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County.

In March 957 accommodation establishments were open to tourists. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 beds were available. 40 percent of the rooms and 31 percent of the beds were actually occupied.

The average cost of a guest night was €35, i.e. one euro more than in March 2017. The average cost of a guest night was €40 in Harju County, €34 in Tartu County, and €29 in Pärnu County.