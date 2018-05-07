Stalnuhhin re-elected Finance Committee chair, Rõivas elected deputy

The Finance Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday re-elected MP Mihhail Stalnuhhin (Center) chairperson and MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform) deputy chairperson of the committee.

Six committee members voted in favor of Stalnuhhin and five in favor of Rõivas, spokespeople for the Riigikogu told BNS.

The extraordinary election took place after the committee's previous deputy chairperson Remo Holsmer left the Riigikogu.

In addition to the election, the meeting of the Finance Committee also focused on a bill of amendments to the 2014-2020 Structural Assistance Act and other laws as well as received an overview of the state's 2019-2022 budget strategy.

Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) provided explanations at the meeting.