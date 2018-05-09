news

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government, on Tallinn's Toompea Hill.
Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government, on Tallinn's Toompea Hill.
The courtyard of Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government, is open to visitors from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday in honor of Europe Day.

The courtyard at Stenbock House will serve as the Estonian representation in the traditional, family-friendly passport game, which requires players to complete various routes in Central Tallinn and the Old Town, visiting the embassies of EU member states and earning stamps in their game "passports" by answering questions correctly, the government said in a press release.

All participants are welcome to solve a crossword puzzle, win prizes and take photos in front of an Estonia 100 photo wall. From 3-4 p.m., Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will also be present to personally greet visitors.

"Europe Day is a day of celebration for all of us," Ratas said. "14 years ago on May 1, we joined the EU. This has brought us many new friends in an open Europe, ensured peace, and increased wealth. We take pride in what we have accomplished together and we will have a worthy celebration with the whole family."

Europe Day marks the anniversary of the first day of peace in Europe following the conclusion of World War II in 1945. On the fifth anniversary of this day, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman proposed uniting coal and steel production in France, Germany and other European countries, marking the beginning of the integration of Europe and the EU.

More information on Europe Day in Estonia can be found here.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

