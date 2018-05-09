McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

McDonald's partnered up with Estonian food delivery service Mychef.ee to begin offering delivery from four of its Tallinn locations last week.

Since May 4, customers of the service can order delivery from the four most popular McDonald's locations in the Estonian capital, and the service pledges delivery in 25 minutes or less within a two-kilometer radius.

According to Mychef co-founder and CEO Tanel Ader, customers had long since been requesting that the popular fast food chain, which has been operating in Estonia since the restoration of its independence in 1991, be added to its list of partnered dining establishments.

"So we kept in touch with the McDonald's corporate team through our longstanding membership in the American Chamber of Commerce, kept reminding them how important the home and office delivery market is to Estonian customers, and how our unique Estonian-American team can make this happen for McDonald's," Ader said.

According to the CEO, customer response has already been very positive.