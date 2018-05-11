news

Fire sweeps through north Tallinn car park, several vehicles destroyed ({{commentsTotal}})

news
Photo: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
news

Fire swept through a car park in the northern Tallinn district of Kalamaja in the small hours of Friday morning, destroying several vehicles.

The precise cause of the fire, which broke out at a private commercial property on Volta Street, is as yet unknown and under investigation by the Resuce Board (Päästeamet).

According to the Rescue Board 14 cars were affected by the fire. Firefighters arrived around 04:00 EEST, with the fire not fully extinguished until a couple of hours later.

Kalamaja is a popular, predominantly residential area of largely wooden houses, but with some commerical land use too.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

kalamajafirepäästeametestonian rescue boardestonian fire service


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10.05

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10.05

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

10.05

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

09.05

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

09.05

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

09.05

66 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia this year

BUSINESS
10.05

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

09.05

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

08.05

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange

08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

More tourists in March 2018 compared with last year

Opinion
02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Yana Toom.

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

On May 9 the Reform Party submitted a bill that would allow the state to strip individuals of Estonian citizenship who were naturalized for "achievements of special merit". Member of the European Parliament for Estonia, Yana Toom (Center) is one of these individuals. ERR's Estonian news asked Toom on Thursday if the Reform Party might have her in mind.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:06

Harju County not to implement free public transport Updated

12:26

Fire sweeps through north Tallinn car park, several vehicles destroyed

09:44

2017 average gross monthly wages up 7.6 percent in Estonia

08:51

Simson: Two LitPol connections more reasonable in terms of cost, security

10.05

EBRD: Estonian economy to grow fastest in Baltics this year

10.05

War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere

10.05

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

10.05

Luik to Finnish paper: Russia trying to pressure NATO to leave Baltic Sea

10.05

Estonia implements entry ban on leaders of Myanmar

10.05

Former President Arnold Rüütel turns 90 Updated

10.05

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10.05

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

10.05

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

09.05

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

09.05

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

09.05

Lithuanian man gets suspended sentence for cigarette smuggling

09.05

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: