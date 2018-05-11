Fire sweeps through north Tallinn car park, several vehicles destroyed

Fire swept through a car park in the northern Tallinn district of Kalamaja in the small hours of Friday morning, destroying several vehicles.

The precise cause of the fire, which broke out at a private commercial property on Volta Street, is as yet unknown and under investigation by the Resuce Board (Päästeamet).

According to the Rescue Board 14 cars were affected by the fire. Firefighters arrived around 04:00 EEST, with the fire not fully extinguished until a couple of hours later.

Kalamaja is a popular, predominantly residential area of largely wooden houses, but with some commerical land use too.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.