Police investigating sexual harassment allegations against Igor Mang

Police in Estonia have launched a misdemeanor procedure regarding several sexual harassment allegations recently made against popular astrologer Igor Mang.

Rainis Sinikas, director of the Prevention and Proceedings Bureau at Ida-Harju Police Station, said that one statement has been submitted to the police, and in the framework of the launched procedure, police will determine whether the characteristics of an offense are present in the act.

The North District Prosecutor's Office said that according to current information, there is no basis for launching criminal proceedings.

Wednesday's broadcast of ETV's investigative program "Pealtnägija" reported that Mang had sexually harassed women who had turned to him for help.

Maaleht terminates contract with Mang

Rural weekly Maaleht, in the top three most popular newspapers in Estonia by circulation, announced on Thursday that it had terminated its contract with Mang after the harassment allegations surfaced, editor-in-chief Andres Eilart told BNS.

Eilart declined to say, however, who would take oer the contract for Maaleht's annual horoscope, the publication of which more than doubles the paper's print circulation during the month it is included.

On Thursday night, Tallinn City Government announced that it would review Mang's need for housing in a municipal building on Meeliku Street. The city government had awarded Mang the right to rent a municipal apartment in 2015, in a building where the rental rate is 1,76 €/m2.

The city noted that it reserves the right to terminate a rental agreement under extraordinary circumstances.