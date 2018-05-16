ATM blown up in small Järva County town

An ATM located at the Meie grocery store in the Järva County town of Aravete was blown up in the early hours of Thursday.

A local resident told regional paper Järva Teataja (link in Estonian) that a few minutes before 2 a.m. on Thursday, they heard a powerful explosion, which also set off the store's alarm.

At the scene, it was determined that a Swedbank ATM at the store had been blown up; a hole had been left in the wall of the store where the ATM had been located, and the store's front windows had likewise been blown out by the explosion. The parking lot in front of the store was littered with broken glass, pieces of the destroyed ATM as well as cash from the machine.

It has not yet been determined how much money the perpetrators made off with.

A criminal investigation has been launched based on the article of the Penal Code addressing theft, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR. Among details to be determined are what was used to blow up the ATM, and the extent of the damages caused.