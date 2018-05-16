Kaja Kallas to partake in fireside chat at British Ambassador's residence

The British-Estonian Chamber of Commerce (BECC) is to host Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas in a 'fireside chat' event to be held at the British Ambassador's residence in Tallinn on Friday, 18 May.

The event is to be moderated by lawyer and BECC board member Paul Keres, and will commence with a drinks reception at 16.00, with the chat starting at 16.30.

On the agenda is likely to be decisions which Estonia needs to take in order to progress further, and the role which the expat business community will play in that.

The fireside chat will last around an hour and will be followed by a Q&A session and a short presentation on the Tartu women's shelter, an organization aimed at helping those women who have been the victim of domestic abuse, including a presentation of a charity cheque to the shelter.

After that guests will be served refreshments and food.

The entry fee for non-members is €45, and €25 or €35 for members dependent on their level of membership.

Kaja Kallas was recently elected leader of the Reform Party (Reformierakond) the largest opposition party in the Estonian parliament. She is the first female leader of the party, is currently an MEP at the European Parliament, and was previously a member of the Estonian parliament as well as an attorne-at-law. Her work in the European Parliament includes focussing on digital single market strategy, energy, consumer policies and relations with Ukraine.

She is the daughter of Siim Kallas, a former Prime Minister of Estonia as well as a former EU Commissioner.

Paul Keres was named Advocate of the Year in 2017 by the Estonian Bar. One of his most notable cases to date was defending the writer Kaur Kender in a freedom of expression case.