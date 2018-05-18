ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

Fans of the British Royal family living in Estonia need not worry about missing all the Royal Wedding action tomorrow, Saturday 19 May, which sees Prince Harry finally tie the knot with Meghan Markle.

ETV, Estonia's national TV broadcasting station has it covered, allowing viewers to follow the festivities live, including finally finding out who will walk the bride down the aisle in her father's absence.

Live coverage (in Estonian) starts at 13.00 on ETV and you can also access live on the ERR link here.

Prince Harry is the second son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, and is the Queen's fourth grandchild. He is sixth in line to the UK throne.

Meghan Markle is an American humanitarian and former actor. Her most noted role was in the TV legal drama series Suits. She is the first American to marry a prominent member of the British royal family since Wallis Simpson married Edward, Duke of Windsor in 1937, a move which had forced the latter to abdicate from the throne the previous year.

Markle is of African-American descent on her mother's side, and Dutch, English and Irish descent on her father's side. After much speculation it was announced that her father will not be attending the ceremony.