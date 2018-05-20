news

Foreign Minister Mikser offers condolences following Cuban air crash ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Sven Mikser
Sven Mikser Source: Kairit Leibold
News

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser has expressed his condolences to his counterpart in Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, following Friday's plane crash in that country which has claimed over 100 human lives.

"My deep sympathies go out to the families of the victims and their close ones, and I wish a rapid recovery for the survivors," Mikser said. "At the time of this terrible tragedy, our thoughts are with Cuba," he added.

The plane, Cubana de Aviación Flight 972, an over 40 year-old Boeing 737 crashed shortly after take off from José Martí Airport in Havana just after 18.00 EEST and exploded.

Only four survivors were pulled from the wreckage, one of whom has since died.

The plane was reportedly leased to Cubana de Aviación from Mexican airline Aerolineas Damojh, also known as Global Air.

The crew were reportedly Mexican nationals, with the bulk of the passengers being Cuban nationals although Argentina's foreign ministry has stated that two of its citizens had perished in the accident.

At press time one of the plane's black box flight recorders had reportedly been found intact.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

sven mikserestonian foreign ministercuban air crash


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

18.05

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

18.05

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support

18.05

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

18.05

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

18.05

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

18.05

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

18.05

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

BUSINESS
17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the opposition Reform Party remains on the rise.

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

Support for the opposition Reform Party increased from 30 to 32 percent, with senior coalition member Centre Party trailing by over 10 points at 21 percent, according to the results of fresh party ratings commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:12

Foreign Minister Mikser offers condolences following Cuban air crash

19.05

Gallery: Thousands protest in Tartu in support of Emajõgi River

19.05

Report: Estonia ninth in EU 28 in digital single market progress

19.05

Doubts cast on citizenship of Estonian Interior Minister

19.05

Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit beats Wozniacki to reach Rome semis Updated

19.05

Estonian President stresses common bonds with Greek border authorities

19.05

Jõgeva county to roll out free bus rides

18.05

Tartu rail traffic to remain affected through weekend by Wednesday fire

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

18.05

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

18.05

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support

18.05

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

18.05

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

18.05

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

18.05

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

18.05

Number of museum visits in 2017 highest in history

18.05

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: