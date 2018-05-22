news

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The hot air balloon between buildings in Tallinn's Kristiine District.
The hot air balloon between buildings in Tallinn's Kristiine District. Source: Liili Aasma
News

Changing winds forced the pilot of a hot air balloon to make an emergency landing in a residential area of Tallinn's Kristiine District on Monday evening. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Hot air balloon pilot Kalev Tikk told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the landing was smooth due to calm weather conditions.

"The balloon flies in the wind, and it isn't possible to steer it horizontally," Tikk explained. "You fly where the wind takes you. We actually didn't mean to land here; the plan was to fly over the city. But as the wind changed direction, we landed here."

The pilot confirmed that in calm weather conditions, nothing bad can happen, which is why no one was in danger.

"When weather conditions are calm, the balloon lands almost vertically," he said. "If winds are strong, then you'll fly further away, onto a field, regardless of size. This isn't particularly dangerous or strange, people just aren't used to it."

Tikk noted that the hot air balloon did not disrupt air traffic, as air traffic control is aware of the location of hot air balloons.

Three passengers were on board the hot air balloon together with the pilot.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
21.05

Põlva maternity ward may remain open through end of 2019, Valga's closed

21.05

Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

21.05

Survey: Free bus plan unpopular among target rural demographic

21.05

Accused former Tallinn Mayor's health assessment ready this week

21.05

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

21.05

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

21.05

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

21.05

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

BUSINESS
18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:37

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

13:48

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

13:04

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

12:19

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

11:46

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

10:29

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

09:47

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn

08:51

Ministry confirms Anvelt Estonian citizen by birth

21.05

Põlva maternity ward may remain open through end of 2019, Valga's closed

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

21.05

Survey: Free bus plan unpopular among target rural demographic

21.05

Accused former Tallinn Mayor's health assessment ready this week

21.05

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 21-27 May

21.05

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

21.05

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

21.05

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

21.05

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

20.05

Reform Leader: Creating added value biggest challenge facing Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: