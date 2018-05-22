Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn

Changing winds forced the pilot of a hot air balloon to make an emergency landing in a residential area of Tallinn's Kristiine District on Monday evening. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Hot air balloon pilot Kalev Tikk told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the landing was smooth due to calm weather conditions.

"The balloon flies in the wind, and it isn't possible to steer it horizontally," Tikk explained. "You fly where the wind takes you. We actually didn't mean to land here; the plan was to fly over the city. But as the wind changed direction, we landed here."

The pilot confirmed that in calm weather conditions, nothing bad can happen, which is why no one was in danger.

"When weather conditions are calm, the balloon lands almost vertically," he said. "If winds are strong, then you'll fly further away, onto a field, regardless of size. This isn't particularly dangerous or strange, people just aren't used to it."

Tikk noted that the hot air balloon did not disrupt air traffic, as air traffic control is aware of the location of hot air balloons.

Three passengers were on board the hot air balloon together with the pilot.