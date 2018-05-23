Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is in Brussels on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Didier Reynders.

The two colleagues are to discuss topical EU affairs, security issues and the upcoming NATO summit, which is to take place in Brussels this July, as well as relations with Russia, according to a ministry press release.

Mikser and Reynders are also to discuss Estonian-Belgian relations as well as cooperation between the Baltic and Benelux countries.