Linda Line declared bankrupt ({{commentsTotal}})

Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Harju County Court on Wednesday declared Linda Line Shipping OÜ, the parent company of fast boat operator Lindaliini AS, bankrupt and appointed Ly Müürsoo as the trustee in bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy petition had been filed by the company itself, Harju County Court spokesperson Viivika Siplane told BNS.

The first meeting of creditors will be held in Hall 108 at 5A Tõnismäe Street at 10:00 a.m. on June 11.

Creditors are obliged to inform the trustee about all of their claims on the bankrupt's estate within two months of the publication of the bankruptcy order.

Linda Line Shipping OÜ is the owner of Lindaliini AS, which operated a fast catamaran on the Tallinn-Helsinki route through late November 2017. 10% of the company belongs to Jaanika Rohula and about 90% percent to the Finnish company Varsinais-Suomen Tukkutoimi Oy.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

