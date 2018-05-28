This week, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) is organising the 10th high level security conference CyCon in Tallinn, and ERR is broadcasting the event live.

CyCon 2018 brings together more than 500 opinion leaders and experts to discuss key cyber security issues. A selection of the presentation and discussions at CyCon 2018 will be covered by ERR live, as follows (timings approximate):

Wednesday, 30 May

09.00-09.10: Opening Remarks from NATO Cybersecurity Centre Director Merle Maigre.

09.10-09.30: Opening speech by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

09.30-09.50: ''NATO and Cybersecurity: Driving Progress Across the Alliance,'' by New NATO Emerging Security Challenges Deputy Secretary-General Antonio Missiroli.

10.40-11.00: ''If Liberal Democracies Are to Survive the Digital Era, They Have to Create a New Defence Organization,'' by former Estonian President Toomas-Hendrik Ilves.

11.10-11.40: ''Information Operations, Elections and Facebook'', by Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos.

Thursday, 31 May

09.00-09.30: ''Security, Moore's Law and the Anomaly of Cheap Complexity,'' by Google 0 Project Software Engineer Thomas Dullien.

11.30-12.00: Microsoft Vice President John Frank.

Friday, 1 June

12.15-13.15: Panel discussion: ''New Technologies and Cybersecurity,'' featuring:

-Kevin Jones, Head of Cyberscurity Architecture, Innovation and Scouting

-Dr Brian M Pierce, Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA.

Moderator:

-Dr. Trey Herr, Senior Security Strategist, Microsoft.

The working language of all the conference presentations will be English. The conference takes place at the Swissotel in Central Tallinn.

CyCon is a global cybersecurity conference which brings together key players in a wide range of areas including government, defence forces, the private sector and academia. A Munich Security Conference workshop day on 29 May will be followed by the conference itself, 30 May-1 June.

As an independent, trans-national organization, the CCD COE is an internationally-accredited competence centre, think tank and training institution which focusses on analysis, training and exercises in the field of cybersecurity.

The CCD COE currently has 21 member states including the US, UK, Sweden, Finland and Germany as well as Estonia. Australia, Japan and Norway are also scheduled to join the CCD COE.

The full schedule of the event is here.