Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

Harju County Court on Monday found Kristjan Oolo, Rein Kilk, Kaie Raig and Neeme Raig guilty of unjustifiably giving away a debtor's assets, whereby causing the debtor's insolvency.

The court fined Oolo 150 daily rates, or €4,479, Kilk 200 daily rates, or €11,652, Kaie Raig 180 daily rates, or €1,800, and Neeme Raig 200 daily rates, or €7,106.

Kilk was accused of unjustifiably giving away assets of AS Pere, in his capacity as a member of the supervisory board thereof, to the company Pere Pagar OÜ, which changed its name to LT Pagar OÜ on 19 September, 2012, thereby causing the insolvency of AS Pere.

According to the charges, Kilk committed these actions together with AS Pere supervisory board member Kaie Raig and management board member Neeme Raig in a situation in which AS Pere was facing persistent paymnt difficulties and liquidity issues since at least the beginning of 2012, its liabilities significantly surpassed its assets, the company had tax arrears and persistent problems meeting its obligations, and such a situation was not temporary.

Oolo was accused of assisting, in his capacity as Pere Pagar OÜ board member, Kilk, Kaie Raig and Neeme Raig unjustifiably give away the assets of debtor AS Pere.

The defedants have 15 days to appeal the verdict.

Kilk has denied any guilt.

