news

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Businessman Rein Kilk appearing in court.
Businessman Rein Kilk appearing in court. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Harju County Court on Monday found Kristjan Oolo, Rein Kilk, Kaie Raig and Neeme Raig guilty of unjustifiably giving away a debtor's assets, whereby causing the debtor's insolvency.

The court fined Oolo 150 daily rates, or €4,479, Kilk 200 daily rates, or €11,652, Kaie Raig 180 daily rates, or €1,800, and Neeme Raig 200 daily rates, or €7,106.

Kilk was accused of unjustifiably giving away assets of AS Pere, in his capacity as a member of the supervisory board thereof, to the company Pere Pagar OÜ, which changed its name to LT Pagar OÜ on 19 September, 2012, thereby causing the insolvency of AS Pere.

According to the charges, Kilk committed these actions together with AS Pere supervisory board member Kaie Raig and management board member Neeme Raig in a situation in which AS Pere was facing persistent paymnt difficulties and liquidity issues since at least the beginning of 2012, its liabilities significantly surpassed its assets, the company had tax arrears and persistent problems meeting its obligations, and such a situation was not temporary.

Oolo was accused of assisting, in his capacity as Pere Pagar OÜ board member, Kilk, Kaie Raig and Neeme Raig unjustifiably give away the assets of debtor AS Pere.

The defedants have 15 days to appeal the verdict.

Kilk has denied any guilt.

Kristjan Oolo was accused of helping, in his capacity as board member of Pere Pagar OU, Kilk, Kaie Raig and Neeme Raig unjustifiably give away the assets of debtor AS Pere.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

harju county courtrein kilkas pereverdicts


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.05

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

BUSINESS
11:54

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:52

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

15:21

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

14:24

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

13:18

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

12:43

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

11:54

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

10:59

ERR at CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more

10:16

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian diaspora community in Toronto Updated

08:53

Climatologist: Summery May heralds warm summer to come

27.05

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

27.05

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: