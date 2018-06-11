Wildfire in Northern Estonia reaches 150 hectares in size

A wildfire that broke out in the village of Vikipalu in Harju County's Anija Municipality on Sunday has more than tripled in size, growing from 40 to around 150 hectares in size by Monday afternoon.

"Due to strong winds, the fire has spread in Vikipalu, with around 150 hectares on fire," the press service of the Rescue Board said on social media.

On Monday morning, rescue officials had estimated the size of the wildfire at approximately 40 hectares.

75 personnel are fighting the fire, among them members of the volunteer Estonian Defence League, reserve rescue workers and volunteers as well as a helicopter of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Vikipalu is located approximately 50 kilometres east of the capital city of Tallinn.