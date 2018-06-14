news

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session ({{commentsTotal}})

The final sitting of the Riigikogu's 2018 spring session.
The final sitting of the Riigikogu's 2018 spring session. Source: (Riigikogu)
The Riigikogu held the final sitting of its 2018 spring session on Thursday. It will reconvene in September following summer recess.

Since the beginning of the year, the Riigikogu has held 71 sittings with a total duration of 171 hours and eight minutes, spokespeople for the Riigikogu told BNS.

During the spring session, the Riigikogu adopted 68 legislative acts, including 53 laws, 14 resolutions of the Riigikogu and one statement.

Of the legislative acts, 45 were initiated or put before the legislative chamber by the government, 19 originated in the Riigikogu, and four were initiated by the president or the chairman of the Supreme Court.

The 13th Riigikogu started work in March 2015. Its mandate will expire when the next Riigikogu, elected in the next scheduled election on 3 March, 2019, takes office.

The autumn 2018 session of the 13th Riigikogu will begin on 10 September.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

