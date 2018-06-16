Body of man who went missing on Saaremaa ferry found

The body of a 24-year-old man who fell overboard or jumped off the deck of a ferry plying the Virtsu-Kuivastu route before noon on Friday was recovered by divers late on Friday afternoon.

The body of the man was found on the sea bottom not far from the dock of Kuivastu harbour and recovered by divers from the Muhu volunteer maritime rescue unit at about 18.00 on Friday. The body will be examined by a forensic examiner to determine the cause of death, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board told BNS.

The maritime surveillance center was informed at 12.15 about a man having fallen overboard or jumped off the deck of the ferry Tõll as the vessel was entering Kuivastu harbor.

That the 24-year-old man had gone missing was revealed when an acquaintance traveling with the man discovered upon arrival in Kuivastu that he had not disembarked.

A check of the footage of the vessel's onboard CCTV cameras showed a man on the vessel's outer deck jump or fall off the ferry at 10.39.