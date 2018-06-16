news

Body of man who went missing on Saaremaa ferry found ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The TS Laevad-owned ferry Tõll serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route.
The TS Laevad-owned ferry Tõll serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The body of a 24-year-old man who fell overboard or jumped off the deck of a ferry plying the Virtsu-Kuivastu route before noon on Friday was recovered by divers late on Friday afternoon.

The body of the man was found on the sea bottom not far from the dock of Kuivastu harbour and recovered by divers from the Muhu volunteer maritime rescue unit at about 18.00 on Friday. The body will be examined by a forensic examiner to determine the cause of death, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board told BNS.

The maritime surveillance center was informed at 12.15 about a man having fallen overboard or jumped off the deck of the ferry Tõll as the vessel was entering Kuivastu harbor.

That the 24-year-old man had gone missing was revealed when an acquaintance traveling with the man discovered upon arrival in Kuivastu that he had not disembarked.

A check of the footage of the vessel's onboard CCTV cameras showed a man on the vessel's outer deck jump or fall off the ferry at 10.39.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

ferries


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
15.06

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

14.06

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session

14.06

Ratas to CE commissioner: Everyone must be able to live in dignity

14.06

Vilja Toomast to replace Kross as MP

14.06

Mikser: Situation in Mali affects security in all of Europe

14.06

Paul Keres: Proposed stricter GDPR implementation 'nonsense'

14.06

ERR has all football World Cup games covered

14.06

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

BUSINESS
14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

13.06

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:40

Body of man who went missing on Saaremaa ferry found

15.06

Thousands of medieval artifacts unearthed at Kalamaja construction site

15.06

Nonprofit against broader teaching of Estonian in kindergartens

15.06

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

15.06

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

15.06

Foreign Affairs Committee on weeklong visit to US

15.06

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

15.06

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

15.06

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

15.06

Paper: Savisaar to suspend Tallinn council membership

15.06

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

14.06

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session

14.06

Ratas to CE commissioner: Everyone must be able to live in dignity

14.06

Vilja Toomast to replace Kross as MP

14.06

Mikser: Situation in Mali affects security in all of Europe

14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Paul Keres: Proposed stricter GDPR implementation 'nonsense'

14.06

2017 cinema attendance sets new Estonian record

14.06

ERR has all football World Cup games covered

14.06

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: