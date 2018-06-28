EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years

The Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA), known in Estonian as Lavakas, received 243 applications this year, or just over half as many as in 2016, when 462 people applied to study there. 18 students will begin their studies at Lavakas this autumn.

A total of 181 people applied to the school's acting program, 89 of whom were called back for a second round. Based on admissions exams so far, seven candidates for the directing program and eight candidates for dramatist have been invited to the final round, writes daily Postimees.

This year's incoming class will be supervised by Lembit Peterson, Liina Olmaru and Indrek Sammul.

In 2016, 432 applications were received for the class to be supervised by Anu Lamp and Elmo Nüganen.

In 2014, 391 applications were received for the class supervised by Anne Türnpu and Mart Koldits.

In 2012, 442 applications were received for the class supervised by Peeter Raudsepp and Katariina Unt.