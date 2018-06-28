news

EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
The 27th class of EMTA's Drama School, or Lavakas.
The 27th class of EMTA's Drama School, or Lavakas. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
Culture

The Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA), known in Estonian as Lavakas, received 243 applications this year, or just over half as many as in 2016, when 462 people applied to study there. 18 students will begin their studies at Lavakas this autumn.

A total of 181 people applied to the school's acting program, 89 of whom were called back for a second round. Based on admissions exams so far, seven candidates for the directing program and eight candidates for dramatist have been invited to the final round, writes daily Postimees.

This year's incoming class will be supervised by Lembit Peterson, Liina Olmaru and Indrek Sammul.

In 2016, 432 applications were received for the class to be supervised by Anu Lamp and Elmo Nüganen.

In 2014, 391 applications were received for the class supervised by Anne Türnpu and Mart Koldits.

In 2012, 442 applications were received for the class supervised by Peeter Raudsepp and Katariina Unt.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

theatrelavakasestonian academy of music and theatre


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.06

Over 1,000 help fight Vikipalu wildfire over 12 days

27.06

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

27.06

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

27.06

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

BUSINESS
27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm Updated

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

27.06

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Ando Kiviberg.

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

Former Viljandi Mayor Ando Kiviberg has left Pro Patria/Isamaa. Kiviberg was mayor of Viljandi from 2013 to 2017, when he was among the more outspoken critics of the way Estonia's parties handle local politics. He is reportedly joining the Estonia 200 movement.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
14:29

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

13:34

EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years

12:31

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

11:27

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

10:22

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

09:45

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

09:02

RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support

08:43

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm Updated

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

Ratas in Brussels for European Council this week

27.06

Over 1,000 help fight Vikipalu wildfire over 12 days

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

27.06

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

27.06

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

27.06

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

27.06

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: