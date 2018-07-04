Estonia 100: Countrywide 'Journey' concert series beginning today

"Journey", part of the musical programme of Estonia 100, will begin at the Tallinn-Väike railway depot today. Between 4 and 8 July, wind instrument quintets Estica and Vanemuise Kvintett will perform 14 concerts the programmes of which consist of works of Estonian composers, including new pieces created specially for the centennial of the Republic of Estonia.

"'Journey' is special, as it celebrates the centenary of the Republic of Estonia by breathing life into wind instrument music, taking it to train stations, both those still in use and those long forgotten," Maarja-Liisa Soe, Head of the Estonia 100 Programme at the Government Office, said in a press release on Wednesday. "Two professional wind instrument quintets will take the stage in unexpected places, performing new pieces created for the centennial of the Republic of Estonia."

Heli Ernits, one of quintet Estica's members, says that the idea for the concert tour began with the realisation that there is a staggering amount of wonderful pieces in Estonian music written for wind instrument quintets. "They should be shared with a wider audience," she says.

Marie Jaksmann, member of the Association of Estonian Professional Musicians and a representative of the Vanemuise Kvintett, says that such a concert has not taken place in Estonia for a long time, if ever. "This is a celebration of classical music for wind instruments that binds together the past, present, and future of Estonia," Jaksmann says.

Both the opening concert on 4 July in Tallinn and the final concert on July 8 at Valga train station will see new pieces by Pärt Uusberg, Liina Sumera, and Liisa Hirsch performed. The works were written specifically for the wind instrument quintets Estica and Vanemuise, and on the occasion of the centennial of the Republic.

In addition to musicians, performers of the concerts at Tallinn-Väike depot and Valga train station include choreographer Krista Köster and dancer Silver Soorsk.

On 5–7 July, the quintets will perform separate concerts in Haapsalu, Risti, Vaivara, Kadrina, Karuse, Rapla, Türi, Elva, Viljandi, Tartu, Keila, and Tapa.

Tickets for the concerts at the Tallinn-Väike depot and Valga train station are available on Piletilevi. The other concerts are free. The schedule of "Journey" is available at www.interpreet.ee.