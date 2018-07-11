Viru Gate tower in Tallinn Old Town available for rent

The Tallinn City Centre Administration is accepting written applications through August for the rental of commercial space located in the tower of Viru Gate at the edge of the city's medieval Old Town.

City Centre Deputy City District Elder Jüri Lump told ERR that the space is available for rent after the previous rental agreement ended a few months ago.

The 25.5 and 23 sq m spaces are available to rent for retail or dining establishment use. Lump added that either use of the properties would be acceptable, but the city district administration would prefer to see dining establishments.

A rental listing for the tower on the administration's homepage, however, notes that the space in the tower itself is not equipped with the amenities necessary for food preparation.

The commercial spaces are to be rented out for a period of five years.

The search for tenants will be conducted via public written auction.