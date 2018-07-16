Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

Three young Estonian men who had been on holiday in the Ukrainian resort town of Odessa were found dead in their hotel on Sunday morning, according to online news portal Delfi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Delfi that the ministry was aware of the deaths of two Estonian citizens in Ukraine. According to the news portal's information, however, three young men had died.

"Due to our obligation to protect personal data, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot reveal details regarding specific consular cases," said ministry spokesperson Sandra Kamilova.

According to Delfi's information, the bodies belonged to three young men from Viljandi, the next of kin of two of whom has already been informed.

One of the three young men had previously been given a conditional prison sentence for the illegal handling of cocaine.

According to current information, a fourth young man accompanying them is currently in hospital undergoing treatment, but his current condition is unknown at this time.