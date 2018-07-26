TV journalist Mati Talvik dies at 76

Longtime ETV journalist Mati Talvik died following a difficult illness on Wednesday night, his son Artur Talvik announced; he was 61 years old.

"May his heavenly roads be as interesting as his earthly journeys were," Artur Talvik wrote on Facebook. "Rest in peace, dear father!"

Mati Talvik was a longtime TV journalist in Estonia, who celebrated his 50th job anniversary at Estonian Television (ETV) this January.

According to Erik Roose, chairman of the board of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), Talvik was a legend of the Estonian people.

On 2 January, Talvik celebrated his 50th anniversary at ETV. Speaking in an interview with ERR's Menu, the TV host said that the 50 years he had worked for ETV flew by.