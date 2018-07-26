news

TV journalist Mati Talvik dies at 76 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Mati Talvik (1942-2018).
Mati Talvik (1942-2018). Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Longtime ETV journalist Mati Talvik died following a difficult illness on Wednesday night, his son Artur Talvik announced; he was 61 years old.

"May his heavenly roads be as interesting as his earthly journeys were," Artur Talvik wrote on Facebook. "Rest in peace, dear father!"

Mati Talvik was a longtime TV journalist in Estonia, who celebrated his 50th job anniversary at Estonian Television (ETV) this January.

According to Erik Roose, chairman of the board of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), Talvik was a legend of the Estonian people.

On 2 January, Talvik celebrated his 50th anniversary at ETV. Speaking in an interview with ERR's Menu, the TV host said that the 50 years he had worked for ETV flew by.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

obituariesmati talvik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
25.07

Estonian épée team narrowly loses to US in World Championship quarterfinal

25.07

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection

24.07

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

24.07

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

24.07

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims

24.07

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

24.07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

24.07

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
25.07

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Former Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo.

Palo to ERR News: Serving your country is a job that never ends

Earlier this week, Urve Palo made waves in Tallinn after announcing on Monday that she had quit the Social Democratic Party (SDE) the day before and resigned as Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology that day. Speaking to ERR News, the ex-minister discussed her past accomplishments and future plans, e-Estonia, and women in government.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:56

TV journalist Mati Talvik dies at 76

25.07

Palo to ERR News: Serving your country is a job that never ends

25.07

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

25.07

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

25.07

Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

25.07

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

25.07

Hottest day of year likely lies ahead this weekend, warns weather service

25.07

Estonia to receive US-built Javelin anti-tank systems

25.07

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

25.07

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

25.07

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

25.07

Estonian épée team narrowly loses to US in World Championship quarterfinal

25.07

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection

24.07

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims

24.07

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: