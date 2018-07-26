Truck backs into bus stop pavilion at Freedom Square, leaving two injured

A truck backed up into a bus stop pavilion at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Thursday, leaving two injured.

The crash happened at 13:13 EEST, when a truck backed up into a bus stop pavilion on Kaarli Boulevard, damaging the structure as well as breaking the glass. Two people sustained light injuries as a result.

"The truck was not moving at a high speed, and the driver was sober," police spokesperson Seiko Kuik told ERR.