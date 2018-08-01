news

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

News
MP Margus Tsahkna.
MP Margus Tsahkna. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

MP Margus Tsahkna wants to introduce a number of proposals in the autumn making changes to the way the Riigikogu operates, one of which is for pay reform within the parliament.

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, Tsahkna wrote that MPs are currently paid according to the Salaries of Higher State Servants Act, but in light of MPs' current workloads, this isn't proportional.

According to Tsahkna, many experts in their respective fields earn more money working in their profession, and considering the current rigid organisation of work in the Riigikogu, which does not allow for the continuation of one's previous life, one does not suffer a drop in their quality of life in the name of ideals.

As a result, he said, there are two options: either further increase MP wages, or review the system and look for a comprehensive solution.

"My proposal is to review the system of MP wages and align it with the time they invest in their work," Tsahkna said. "Why not fix it so that an MPs salary equals an average Estonian wage."

Currently, the monthly salaries of Riigikogu members are as follows: MP €3,437; Riigikogu committee deputy chair and parliamentary group deputy chair €3,966; vice-president of the Riigikogu, committee chair, parliamentary group chair €4,494; president of the Riigikogu €5,288. These figures are exclusive of expense allowances which equal up to 30% of one's salary, or just over €1,000 per month for regular MPs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

margus tsahkna wages riigikogu


