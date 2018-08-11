The 2018 UEFA Super Cup match to be played at Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn next Wednesday will bring traffic restrictions to the city already starting at the beginning of the week.

Parking in Tallinn's Asula, Marta, Kauba, Magdaleena, and Tehnika St as well as Asula põik will be partially restricted starting Monday, so drivers are advised to park their vehicles elsewhere. Temporary traffic signs will be put up in all affected locations, and traffic regulators will be at work, the Estonian Football Association said.

In some areas of the city, the restrictions will be in effect from Monday to Friday, the Baltic News Service said on Friday.

The arrival of the teams as well as guests will significantly affect traffic to and from the airport between Monday and Thursday. Affected are streets towards the centre as well as Lilleküla (Järvevana and Pärnu St).

On the evening of July 15 there will be temporary traffic restrictions in various parts of the city in connection with the marches of fans to the stadium from Town Hall Square and the area of the Viru gates in the Old Town. A big festival area will be opened on Freedom Square for Aug. 14 and 15 (ERR News reported).

There will be no parking for spectators near the stadium at the time of the match. The organisers ask people coming in to watch the match to either walk to the stadium, or use public transport. A temporary taxi stand will be opened on Kauba St near the intersection with Asula St.

The 2018 UEFA Super Cup will be played on 15 August at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium. It is the first UEFA final in Estonia in the republic's centennial year. The match, to start at 22.00 EEST, will see the current UEFA Champions League champion, Real Madrid pitted against the UEFA Europa League winner, Atlético Madrid.