Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form

Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit currently ranks fifth in the world in the ladies' singles, if this year's statistics are taken into account in isolation, it is reported.

Whilst Ms. Kontaveit, 22, from Tallinn, is still occupying the 28th spot in the WTA official rankings, victories this year against players in the top 10 of the rankings push her shorter term rating much higher than the overall one.

The wins so far this year which make up Ms. Kontaveit's improved form have come against current WTA no. 2 in the world, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who Kontaveit defeated in the Rome masters in May, Ukrainian player Petra Kvitova, 5th in the world, who she defeated in the French Open at the beginning of June and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (ranked number 10).

This comes in addition to two wins against Venus Williams, currently ranked 16th, and progression to round three of the Wimbledon tennis finals in July.

As fate would have it, Kontaveit is playing in the US today and facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who heads up the table based on this year's form. The two meet in the Connecticut Open tournament in New Haven, CT. Petra Kvitova, Darja Kasatkina (Russia) and Simona Halep of Romania, who is currently WTA number one, make up the next three places followed by the Estonian.

Annett Kontaveit acquired a new coach this year, Briton Nigel Sears.