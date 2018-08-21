news

Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit currently ranks fifth in the world in the ladies' singles, if this year's statistics are taken into account in isolation, it is reported.

Whilst Ms. Kontaveit, 22, from Tallinn, is still occupying the 28th spot in the WTA official rankings, victories this year against players in the top 10 of the rankings push her shorter term rating much higher than the overall one.

The wins so far this year which make up Ms. Kontaveit's improved form have come against current WTA no. 2 in the world, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who Kontaveit defeated in the Rome masters in May, Ukrainian player Petra Kvitova, 5th in the world, who she defeated in the French Open at the beginning of June and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (ranked number 10).

This comes in addition to two wins against Venus Williams, currently ranked 16th, and progression to round three of the Wimbledon tennis finals in July.

As fate would have it, Kontaveit is playing in the US today and facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who heads up the table based on this year's form. The two meet in the Connecticut Open tournament in New Haven, CT. Petra Kvitova, Darja Kasatkina (Russia) and Simona Halep of Romania, who is currently WTA number one, make up the next three places followed by the Estonian.

Annett Kontaveit acquired a new coach this year, Briton Nigel Sears.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

annett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportsport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:04

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

14:06

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us

13:00

Thirty years on, Estonian-Irish relations continue to flower

12:34

Summer week of centennial celebrations reaches halfway mark

11:51

Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form

10:49

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

10:03

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

08:54

Police numbers down by nearly thousand in recent years

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Ilves: Freedom not a state of being, but rather will and action

20.08

Ratas: Good luck to Estonia 200, Artur Talvik

20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: