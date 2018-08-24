news

Board member steps down as leader denies Free Party disarray ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andres Herkel at the Arvamusfestival in Paide on 11 August.
Andres Herkel at the Arvamusfestival in Paide on 11 August. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Former Free Party committee member Jaanus Ojangu has reportedly left the party. Mr. Ojangu's announcement came at a party meeting on Thursday, where topics on the table also included the possible stepping down of current leader Andres Herkel, sources say.

'I don't want to say anything more at present,'' Mr. Herkel said to ERR, ''because I don't have sufficient information on whether this event concerns just one individual or reflects more widespread dissent within the whole party.''

''I would prefer to speak to people first, since there are diverging opinions, and then discuss the issue with the whole party at an extraordinary meeting if need be,'' he went on.

A party in strife?

Mr. Herkel also said that another key member, Vello Väinsalu, was ready to step down from his post if no solutions to the current issues should emerge. The party is apparently also set to meet on Friday to discuss its internal woes.

The news comes just a week after the Party held its annual summer day, a traditional event for most parties, public institutions, organisations and companies in Estonia, when Mr. Herkel stated to ERR that there was no major division in the party.

''There's no rift. The party has to move forward towards the coming elections. For this we'd need to be of one mind,'' he explained.

Talvik departure a watershed event

Behind the current problems, Mr. Herkel sees the departure of former leader Artur Talvik in the spring as the tipping point, after which debate about its future ground to a halt.

''Ultimately I wound up alone as candidate for party leader [after Mr. Talvik stepped down] and a lot of things were left unresolved,'' he added.

Andres Herkel was elected leader of the Free Party in May out of five candidates; Artur Talvik had already stated that he would not be re-running for leadership, has since quit the party and its corresponding parliamentary group and is now talking about starting his own, new party.

Founded in 2014, the opposition Free Party is currently represented by eight seats in the 101-seat Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

free partyartur talvikandres herkel2019 riigokogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

23.08

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

23.08

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

23.08

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

23.08

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:44

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Indrek Nuume of the Estonia 200 movement (center).

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

Indrek Nuume, a member of the political movement and future new political party Estonia 200, sees no reason why Estonia should be forced to choose between nationally important infrastructure projects and considers loans one possible option for funding them, writes business daily Äripäev.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:18

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

13:45

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

13:04

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

12:22

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

11:39

Board member steps down as leader denies Free Party disarray

10:44

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

09:51

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

08:53

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Gallery: Victims of Communism Memorial opened in Tallinn

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

23.08

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

23.08

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

23.08

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

23.08

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

23.08

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: