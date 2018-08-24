Board member steps down as leader denies Free Party disarray

Former Free Party committee member Jaanus Ojangu has reportedly left the party. Mr. Ojangu's announcement came at a party meeting on Thursday, where topics on the table also included the possible stepping down of current leader Andres Herkel, sources say.

'I don't want to say anything more at present,'' Mr. Herkel said to ERR, ''because I don't have sufficient information on whether this event concerns just one individual or reflects more widespread dissent within the whole party.''

''I would prefer to speak to people first, since there are diverging opinions, and then discuss the issue with the whole party at an extraordinary meeting if need be,'' he went on.

A party in strife?

Mr. Herkel also said that another key member, Vello Väinsalu, was ready to step down from his post if no solutions to the current issues should emerge. The party is apparently also set to meet on Friday to discuss its internal woes.

The news comes just a week after the Party held its annual summer day, a traditional event for most parties, public institutions, organisations and companies in Estonia, when Mr. Herkel stated to ERR that there was no major division in the party.

''There's no rift. The party has to move forward towards the coming elections. For this we'd need to be of one mind,'' he explained.

Talvik departure a watershed event

Behind the current problems, Mr. Herkel sees the departure of former leader Artur Talvik in the spring as the tipping point, after which debate about its future ground to a halt.

''Ultimately I wound up alone as candidate for party leader [after Mr. Talvik stepped down] and a lot of things were left unresolved,'' he added.

Andres Herkel was elected leader of the Free Party in May out of five candidates; Artur Talvik had already stated that he would not be re-running for leadership, has since quit the party and its corresponding parliamentary group and is now talking about starting his own, new party.

Founded in 2014, the opposition Free Party is currently represented by eight seats in the 101-seat Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu).

