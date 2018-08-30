Statistcs: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

The turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in July 2018, according to Statistics Estonia.

The increase in July 2018, at constant prices, led to a retail trade enterprises turnover of €624.1 million, it is reported. If seasonally and working-day adjusted data is taken into account however, the increase stood at 1%.

The breakdown is as follows:

Sector % Y-o-Y change Pharmacies/stores selling cosmetics 13% Online stores and mail order 11% Hardware and building materials 8% Department stores selling predominantly manufactured goods 7% Other stores selling manufactured goods 5% Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear 3% Enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel -3%

Statistics based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA). Statistics Estonia publishes the monthly summary within four working days of receiving the data.

The turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and as non-store retail sale (ie. stalls, markets, direct sale) remained at the same level y-o-y, as did turnover of grocery stores.

The turnover of other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. decreased y-o-y.

Change over other timescales

The month-on-month change was similar, a rise of 3%, though retail sales turnover for the first seven months of 2018 ie. January-July, remained the same compared with the previous period in 2017.

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organisations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

