Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

The Board of the Riigikogu on Monday approved changes to the composition of the European Union Affairs Committee, the Environment Committee, the Rural Affairs Committee and the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

The board registered MP Peeter Ernits' leaving of the Centre Party group and also endorsed his leaving the Environment Committee for a seat on the Economic Affairs Committee, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

According to another move endorsed by the board, Eevi Paasmäe (Centre) is leaving the Rural Affairs and EU Affairs Committees for the Environment Committee.

Siret Kotka-Repinski (Centre) was also endorsed as a member of the EU Affairs Committee and Igor Kravtšenko (Centre) a member of the Social Affairs Committee.