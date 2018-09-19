Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

The transmission system operators (TSOs) of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Wednesday signed the application for joining the Baltic power grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area by 2025.

"I signed the application for Estonia and the other Baltic states today to join the Continental Europe Synchronous Area by 2025," Taavi Veskimägi, CEO of Estonian TSO Elering, wrote on social media. "This is a remarkable milestone, and after almost ten years of preparations. And still six years to go!"

The application will be submitted on Wednesday to Poland, through which the synchronisation will take place. Poland should submit an official application to the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) on Friday.

Lithuania's Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering on 11 October will submit an application to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for €432 million in funding for the project's first stage. The total estimated cost of the project is €1.4 billion, 75% of which will be covered by the EU.

The deadline for the completion of the synchronisation of the Baltic power grid with the Continental European network is 2025, as decided in an agreement signed in June by the Baltic countries, Poland and the European Commission.

The synchronisation will be carried out through a 1,000-megawatt alternating current LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland and a 700-megawatt direct current undersea cable. In order to ensure energy security, other stabilisation mechanisms such as synchronisation compensators and electricity system stabilisers will be established.