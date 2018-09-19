news

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Elering is Estonia's TSO.
Elering is Estonia's TSO. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

The transmission system operators (TSOs) of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Wednesday signed the application for joining the Baltic power grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area by 2025.

"I signed the application for Estonia and the other Baltic states today to join the Continental Europe Synchronous Area by 2025," Taavi Veskimägi, CEO of Estonian TSO Elering, wrote on social media. "This is a remarkable milestone, and after almost ten years of preparations. And still six years to go!"

The application will be submitted on Wednesday to Poland, through which the synchronisation will take place. Poland should submit an official application to the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) on Friday.

Lithuania's Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering on 11 October will submit an application to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for €432 million in funding for the project's first stage. The total estimated cost of the project is €1.4 billion, 75% of which will be covered by the EU.

The deadline for the completion of the synchronisation of the Baltic power grid with the Continental European network is 2025, as decided in an agreement signed in June by the Baltic countries, Poland and the European Commission.

The synchronisation will be carried out through a 1,000-megawatt alternating current LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland and a 700-megawatt direct current undersea cable. In order to ensure energy security, other stabilisation mechanisms such as synchronisation compensators and electricity system stabilisers will be established.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

eleringconnecting europe facilitysynchronisationentso-e


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm on Wednesday confirmed that he will run against incumbent Andres Herkel for chairman of the opposition party in a vote to be held at a general meeting at the end of the month.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:32

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

16:44

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

15:49

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

15:21

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

14:31

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

13:39

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

13:10

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

12:46

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

11:42

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

08:55

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: