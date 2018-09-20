GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

Tallinn's Wandering Lights (Valgus kõnnib) festival started on Wednesday, with light installations in Kadriorg Park still to see on Thursday and continuing in the medieval Old Town on 20 and 21 September. Thousands of candles are lit along with more than 60 installations by local and international artists.

The heart of the city features a light chain made up of over sixty installations, giving visitors a chance to discover familiar objects from an exciting new angle, according to Tallinn Tourism.

This year's issue of the festival stands out because it celebrates both the 300-year anniversary of Kadriorg Park as well as the Estonian centennial.