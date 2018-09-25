Gallery: Pope departs Estonia

Following the conclusion of Holy Mass in Freedom Square, Pope Francis, who was in Tallinn for a one-day visit on Tuesday, departed Estonia.

Beginning at 15:00 EEST, ERR News broadcast ETV's live feed of Pope Francis' visit to Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral and celebration of Holy Mass in Freedom Square, which began at 16:30.

The Pope's flight departed from Tallinn Airport shortly after 18:00.

Pope Francis was the first pope to visit Estonia since John Paul II visited in September 1993.